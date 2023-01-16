< Back to All News

Higgins Area Plan Update Approved

Posted: Jan. 16, 2023 12:21 AM PST

After about a year and a half of public workshops and meetings, the so-called Greater Higgins Area Plan update has been approved by the Nevada County Planning Commission. The Commission has forwarded recommendations to the Board of Supervisors. County Planning Director Brian Foss says it’s a comprehensive policy document that lays out the future vision of the South County, including Lake of the Pines…

click to listen to Brian Foss

Foss says the Plan hasn’t been updated since 2000 and the boundaries are also being expanded. Since that time, he says there’s been significant residential and retail growth, including the Higgins Marketplace…

click to listen to Brian Foss

But Foss says a lot of the residents stressed that the rural character of the area be maintained. He says the Board of Supervisors will likely consider final adoption of the update at a meeting in the next one to two months.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha