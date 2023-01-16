Higgins Area Plan Update Approved

After about a year and a half of public workshops and meetings, the so-called Greater Higgins Area Plan update has been approved by the Nevada County Planning Commission. The Commission has forwarded recommendations to the Board of Supervisors. County Planning Director Brian Foss says it’s a comprehensive policy document that lays out the future vision of the South County, including Lake of the Pines…

Foss says the Plan hasn’t been updated since 2000 and the boundaries are also being expanded. Since that time, he says there’s been significant residential and retail growth, including the Higgins Marketplace…

But Foss says a lot of the residents stressed that the rural character of the area be maintained. He says the Board of Supervisors will likely consider final adoption of the update at a meeting in the next one to two months.