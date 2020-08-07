Higgins Corner Holiday Market Ready to Go

They are striving to open their doors later today, the new Holiday Market at Higgins Corner is jumping through the final hoops to open for business. Nevada County Director of Building, Craig Giesbach says they are working with Holiday to help them open their doors. He says its the most notable store in the new complex off Combie Road.

Griesbach says the location of the new shopping center is ideal for businesses like Holiday Market as well as smaller mom and pop stores.

The Building Director says that timing for opening a new business is a bit risky because of COVID-19, but Holiday and other stores are taking necessary precautions.

The Higgins Corner Marketplace has been in the works for over 15 years.