Higgins Fire Assessment Hike Finally Approved

After four previous failures, the Higgins Fire District has finally received approval from property owners for a benefit assessment increase. That follows a mail-in ballot election. The annual hike is 178 dollars higher than the 25-dollar assessment that had been in place for 44 years. Public Information Officer and Fire Captain, Spencer Albrecht, says that’ll re-open their third station, on Dog Bar Road, which had been closed for eight years, due to lagging revenue from the old assessment. Staffing will be doubled, with six more firefighters, and that will greatly reduce response times…

Albrecht says only requiring a majority vote threshold this time, instead of two-thirds, helped. But he also gives strong credit for the 64-percent approval to much more effective and clear outreach, including town hall meetings…

The Dog Bar station will not be available this season. But Albrecht says the goal is to re-open it in January, after some equipment upgrades and the time that’s needed to hire more personnel.