Higgins Fire Assessment Hike Going To Ballot

Voters in the Higgins Fire District will, for the fourth straight time, be considering an assessment increase. The Board of Directors has voted to proceed with drafting a ballot measure for the 2020 March Primary elections. Chief Jerry Good says an earlier passage, compared to the November elections, would bring in revenue earlier and allow the re-opening of their third station…

click to listen to Chief Good

The Dog Bar Road station was closed in 2017, after grant money ran out that had kept it running after voters rejected the previous assessment in 2015. The current assessment is 25 dollars a year and hasn’t been raised since 1980. This proposal, which would also need two-thirds approval, would be for 240 dollars a year, or 20 dollars a month. In 2015, the increase was from 25 to 141 dollars. But Good says, unlike in 2015, this assessment would add paramedics at all three stations…

click to listen to Chief Good

Good says fire response would also be quicker, with two more full-time crew members available.