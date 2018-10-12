< Back to All News

Higgins Fire Holds Open House On Saturday

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 12:05 AM PDT

The largest station in the Higgins Fire District is holding an Open House tomorrow, to conclude Fire Prevention Week. Station 21 is on Combie Road near Highway 49. District Chief Jerry Good says a lot of the activities will appeal to young people…

click to listen to Chief Good

Smokey the Bear will also be there. But Good says prevention will also be stressed…

click to listen to Chief Good

And Good says Open Houses always feature a meet and greet with local firefighters, who can answer any questions you may have about fire safety. You can also sign up for the Code Red Emergency Alerts. Station 21 is one of three Higgins stations and was the only one not impacted by property owners rejecting Measure V in 2016, which would have increased annual assessments. Tomorrow’s Open House is from 10am to 3pm.

