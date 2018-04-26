< Back to All News

Higgins Marketplace Showing Signs Of Life

Posted: Apr. 26, 2018 5:53 PM PDT

After a decade-long process, infrastructure improvements are finally scheduled to get underway later this year for the Higgins Marketplace in the south county. And, speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, developer Fred Katz says it’s official that the anchor store will be Holiday Market, which will be relocating from its current location in Penn Valley…

The project is located south of Combie Road, on Highway 49, consisting of four commercial buildings. Katz says initial construction will be in two two-store phases, also including a sit-down restaurant. He says there are a number of reasons as to why it’s taken so long to reach this point. He says Nevada County has a very thorough approval process…

Katz says his Roseville-based development group has already spent over two-million dollars on the project. He also cited increasing competition from online shopping as a factor in making it hard to lure certain types of retailers, which also slowed down making the center a reality. In January, County Supervisors approved five-million dollars for the improvements that are starting soon. The first building must be completed by November of next year, in order for developers to avoid having to pay a portion of road and sewer costs.

