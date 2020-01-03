Higgins Parcel Tax Increase Officially On Ballot

Voters in the Higgins Fire Protection District will be considering the fourth proposed assessment increase in ten years.The three previous increases failed to get the necessary two-thirds approval. And each proposal has been higher. In the most recent attempt, in 2015, property owners rejected a 141-dollar-per-parcel tax, up from just 25 dollars, which has now been on the books for 40 years. Fire Chief Jerry Good says the district is now proposing 240 dollars for Measure I on the March third primary ballot. But he says there’ll be more bang for the buck, including the re-opening of their third station, on Dog Bar Road…

click to listen to Chief Good

The Dog Bar station was closed in 2017, after grant money ran out that had kept it running when the 2015 assessment proposal failed. Good says an aggressive information campaign is planned..

click to listen to Chief Good

Good says the current proposal would also add paramedics to all three stations. 65-percent of all calls are for medical problems.