< Back to All News

High-Dose Senior Flu Shots Now Recommended

Posted: Oct. 12, 2022 12:30 AM PDT

A high-dose flu shot for people 65 and older has actually been available for a few years. But Nevada County Public Health Officer, Doctor Sherilynn Cooke, says seniors hadn’t been urged to get it, until this winter…

click to listen to Doctor Cooke

It’s known as Fluzone. And this winter, seniors are also being offered what’s called Fluad. Federal health officials say this is the best vaccine currently available for people in this age group. High-dose versions include four times as much antigen….

click to listen to Doctor Cooke

Meanwhile, Cooke says these shots are still only available through private doctors’ offices. But she expects Public Health departments to receive them for next year’s flu season.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha