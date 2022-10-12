High-Dose Senior Flu Shots Now Recommended

A high-dose flu shot for people 65 and older has actually been available for a few years. But Nevada County Public Health Officer, Doctor Sherilynn Cooke, says seniors hadn’t been urged to get it, until this winter…

click to listen to Doctor Cooke

It’s known as Fluzone. And this winter, seniors are also being offered what’s called Fluad. Federal health officials say this is the best vaccine currently available for people in this age group. High-dose versions include four times as much antigen….

click to listen to Doctor Cooke

Meanwhile, Cooke says these shots are still only available through private doctors’ offices. But she expects Public Health departments to receive them for next year’s flu season.