High Fire Season Town Hall This Evening

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 11:56 AM PDT

What’s considered “high fire season” is just about here. So, co-founder Pascale Fusshoeller says YubaNet is holding what’s become an annual Town Hall meeting. It’s at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City this evening….

click to listen to Pascale Fusshoeller

Fusshoeller says numerous local, state, and federal fire agencies will recap the fires they’ve fought so far. They’ll also discuss the causes, such as running a mower during the hottest time of the day, burn piles, and campfires. There’ll be an overview of what homeowners should be doing now, how to do it safely, and what NOT to do at this time. CalFire will also have its “Ready, Set, Go” guides available that include evacuation tips…

click to listen to Pascale Fusshoeller

Nevada County OES will also provide an update on notification systems available to residents that they can sign up for and explain the new notification categories. Fusshoeller urges people to bring their questions and concerns. The Town Hall is from 6 to 8 this evening at the Nevada Theatre, at 401 Broad Street in Nevada City.

