High Max Enfc Numbers New Year’s Weekend

Accident, DUI, and other driving numbers were described as “significant” for Nevada County over the recent three-day New Year’s holiday weekend. CHP Officer Jason Bice says there were ten crashes. That included two solo collisions that were considered major, and only about an hour apart, last Saturday night. One was reported on Highway 20 near Sacramento street in the Nevada City area. The driver was 35-year-old Tonya Kangas, from Grass Valley…

Bice says it’s not certain whether alcohol or drugs were a factor. But the other major accident, on Lime Kiln Road near Doolittle Road, in the south county, did involve DUI, injuring 46-year-old Nicole Bogden of Alta Sierra. Bice says a total of four DUI arrests were made. And there were 15 total arrests for all drug and alcohol-related violations. 123 citations were also handed out, 68 for speeding. Meanwhile, among the notable new laws taking effect in 2024 provides a slightly longer grace period, of another month, before officers can pull over drivers only for having expired license plate registration tags…

However, if a vehicle is stopped for any other violation, enforcement action for an expired tag may be taken before the second month following the month of expiration.