High River Flows Delays Bridgeport Bridge Project

Efforts to rennovate and reopen the Bridgeport Covered Bridge have been going on for about eight years. So pushing back the start of the project another few months this year is not a big deal for the chair of the Save Our Bridge Committee. Doug Moon says high Yuba River flows from the abundant snow melt will prevent construction starting in the spring…

click to listen to Doug Moon

Moon says actual work won’t likely commence until August. He also says the large timber needed for the project will have to come from over the border…

click to listen to Doug Moon

Moon says the goal is to complete the project by the spring of next year. The contract expires on March 27th. And in order to extend stability, it’s hoped a contractor from New Jersey will “tune” the bridge each year. The Bridgeport Covered Bridge was closed to pedestrians in 2011, due to safety concerns. The final pricetag for the job is six-point-nine million dollars.