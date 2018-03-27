High School Begins Parking Lot Project

Nevada Union High School is taking advantage of the students being gone for Spring Break to begin work on a parking lot project. Some trees are being cut down, and other work is being done on the main parking lot. Steve Hansen with N-U says the work is being done in two phases…

The first phase will not be complete when students return, so they will have to get used to the detours. Also, Hansen says if you are driving by the high school on Ridge Road before or after school, you could face some traffic delays…

The project is being paid for with Measure B bond funds, and won’t likely be completed until August.

