High School District Holding Town Hall Meetings

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

The Nevada Joint Union High School District is holding a couple of town hall meetings this week, looking for community input. Superintendent Brett McFadden says they want to hear opinions and suggestions about programs, services, and future priorities…

Listen to Brett McFadden 1

All school districts in California are required to have a Local Control Accountability Plan, and McFadden says having these meetings is a great way to figure out what goes into that plan. McFadden says results can also indirectly impact how money is spent in future years…

Listen to Brett McFadden 2

The meetings are at Nevada Union High School Tuesday evening, and at Bear River High School on Thursday. Both meetings are from 6 to 8pm in the school’s multi-purpose room.

–gf

