High School District Provides Drive Thru Meals

With schools effectively closed becaue of the coronavirus until after Easter, the Nevada Joint Union High School District is setting up food pickup service for familes that qualify for free-and-reduced-priced meals. Superintendent Brett McFadden explains food pickup sites are at Nevada Union High School and Bear River High Schools; and families only need to prove that they have students under the age of 18 enrolled in any of the district schools. Children must be present in the vehicle.

Food pick up hours are 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM daily and families will receive several days worth of food at at at time.

McFadden says districts in the county are working together to leverage resources.

Though children are the smallest popultion presenting symptoms of COVID-19, they are still potential carriers of the coronavirus.