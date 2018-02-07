< Back to All News

High School District Seeks Input

Posted: Feb. 7, 2018 3:17 PM PST

The Nevada Joint Union High School District is seeking public feedback and input as to how well the district is meeting goals set in the longterm plan for the district. Superintendent Louise Johnson recently shared the format of three town hall meetings taking place in February.

Following Johnson’s state of the district presentation, attendees will break into several focus groups to address specific goals.

There will be a fourth breakout group hosted by the school board and the consulting group hired to find a replacement for Dr. Johnson who is retiring at the end of July.

The first town hall meeting was at Bear River High School, but there are two more with Nevada Union hosting next Monday February 12th and the last meeting in Penn Valley on the last Monday of the month.

 

