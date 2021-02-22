High School Football May Return In A Month

The much-anticipated youth sports update has been released by the state, after weeks of talks with coaches and CIF officials, while seeing a major decline in coronavirus cases.The new guidance offers a way for football teams to begin practicing for their twice-delayed seasons, with a weekly testing component, on Friday. But counties must maintain case rates at no higher than 14 per 100-thousand population. Nevada County is one of 27 counties that qualify. Nevada Union High School’s Athletic Director, Daniel Crossen, says his phone has been ringing off the hook…

NU’s current schedule has the Miners starting their season against Placer High on March 19th, if all goes well. Football was originally only going to be allowed for counties in the Orange, or second-lowest , infection tier. Most counties wouldn’t qualify under that requirement by March, when games need to begin, so they can finish by the CIF’s end date of April 17th. The new guidelines only apply to outdoor sports. Crossen says the case rate for indoor sports, like basketball, would have to be no higher than three-point-nine, or in the Orange Tier…

Other outdoor sports of note that could begin include baseball and soccer. Other sports that have already been able to resume, under the Purple Tier, include Track and Field, golf, swimming, and tennis.