< Back to All News

High School Football Not Likely to Start on Time

Posted: Jun. 22, 2020 7:17 AM PDT

While pro and college sports are still idled by the coronavirus pandemic, high school sports are also stalled. Student athletes at Nevada Union High School have been given the go-ahead to start conditioning today, but no contact and no practice. California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section Assistant Commissioner Will DeBoard says some lesser-contact fall sports at the high school level could start on time..

Listen to Will DeBoard 1

Larger meets probably won’t be allowed. Volleyball and water polo are also played in the fall. As for football, DeBoard says the chances of having the first game on August 21 as scheduled are pretty slim, but great strides have been made in just the past few weeks…

Listen to Will DeBoard 2

It’s possible the football season could be delayed, even as late as having playoffs in January. A decision, or some further announcement is likely to be made by July 20.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha