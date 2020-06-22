High School Football Not Likely to Start on Time

While pro and college sports are still idled by the coronavirus pandemic, high school sports are also stalled. Student athletes at Nevada Union High School have been given the go-ahead to start conditioning today, but no contact and no practice. California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section Assistant Commissioner Will DeBoard says some lesser-contact fall sports at the high school level could start on time..

Larger meets probably won’t be allowed. Volleyball and water polo are also played in the fall. As for football, DeBoard says the chances of having the first game on August 21 as scheduled are pretty slim, but great strides have been made in just the past few weeks…

It’s possible the football season could be delayed, even as late as having playoffs in January. A decision, or some further announcement is likely to be made by July 20.

