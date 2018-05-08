High School Student Proposes Flag Mural

You’re likely to see a new display of patriotism in Grass Valley’s Memorial Park. Autumn Gallagher, a senior at Nevada Union High School, wants to paint a mural of an American Flag. Grass Valley Community Development Director Tom Last says she appeared before the city’s Development Review Committee on Friday to get approval…
Last says the city can say yes to the painting, but the emblems still need approval from a higher authority…
The Planning Commission has the final say on that, and will consider it at its meeting next week.
–gf
