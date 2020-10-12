High School Students Return To Classroom

For the first time in nearly seven months, students are back in the classroom on Monday, October 12th. in the Nevada Joint Union High School District, although just two days a week for now. At Bear River High School, english and drama teacher, Sara Noah, says she’s already been working, distantly, in her classroom, with the online model. She says the hybrid model could be awkward initially…

click to listen to Sara Noah

A survey indicates around 15-percent of the district’s students will likely continue with distance learning full-time. Students are split into two alphabetical groups, allowing, on average, 14 to 16 students in the classroom at a time….

click to listen to Sara Noah

But Noah says there will be interaction limitations, with the social distancing and the wearing of masks. She’s also not anticipating much extracurricular activity for the time being. Last month, District Superintendent Brett McFadden said only around 20 out of a total of 160 faculty and staff are not comfortable returning to the classroom. Also starting hybrid learning is the Grass Valley Elementary School District. Other districts or schools who started it at the beginning of the fall term include Nevada City Elementary, Union Hill, Clea Creek, Pleasant Ridge, and Mount Saint Mary’s.