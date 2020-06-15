< Back to All News

High Schoolers to be in Classroom Two Days a Week

Posted: Jun. 15, 2020 6:06 AM PDT

Area high school students will be in the classroom only two days a week to start the next school year. At least that’s the plan that the Nevada Joint Union High School District is looking at currently. Superintendent Brett McFadden says they are discussing a blended model, where the student body would be divided into two cohorts. Monday would be a stay-at-home day…

Listen to Brett McFadden 1

There are still many details to be worked out, including how the split would be done, whether by grade level, alphabetically, or perhaps by subject matter. The days kids aren’t in the classroom would be devoted to distance learning. McFadden feels it is important to have the two days consecutive, instead of Tuesday-Thursday, or Wednesday-Friday…

Listen to Brett McFadden 2

These plans are for the high schools only at this point. McFadden says parents will be kept informed, and be given more details in the coming weeks. There is one thing McFadden is sure of. School will start on August 17.

