High Schools Move Finals Because of Missed Days

Posted: Dec. 9, 2019 7:27 AM PST

It’s either good news or bad news for local high school students-maybe depending on how they are doing in school. Semester final exams this year will not be happening until after Christmas. The missed school days from P-G-and-E’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs are the reason. Nevada Union Principal Kelly Rhoden says because of seven days missed now, that means the second semester would be longer than the first…

Rhoden says the length of the semesters matter when it comes to several classes…

Of the seven days missed, Rhoden says two are built-in snow days and will not be made up. She says they’ve applied to the state for a waiver for the other five, but haven’t heard back yet. As for finals coming after the holidays, Rhoden says teachers are aware that the break is for students to spend time with their families, but couldn’t guarantee no homework.

