High Senior Population Keeps Hospitalizations Down

Nevada County’s coronavirus case count appears to be slowing somewhat, although still with daily increases. And Doctor Brian Evans, the President and CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, says our recent surge has still not impacted the number of hospitalizations, which are sometimes zero…

Meanwhile, around 60-percent of cases, statewide, are reported for the 18-to-49-year-old age group. Evans says younger people are likely feeling “COVID fatigue” more and have been guilty of being part of large home gatherings that haven’t been restricted to household or close family members and where people haven’t been practicing proper social distancing or wearing masks. He’s also optimistic that the coronavirus won’t make the traditional flu season this winter worse than normal…

Currently, 185 coronavirus cases are reported in Nevada County, with 27-percent considered active at this time, but no one hospitalized. 110 are from the eastern part of the county and 75 from the western part. A week ago, there were 159 cases.