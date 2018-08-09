< Back to All News

High Speed Internet Now Available at Libraries

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 6:06 AM PDT

With broadband and other high speed internet service not readily available in Nevada County, those with a ‘need for speed’ should check out the library…

Head Librarian Yolande Wilburn says a company called Cenic (scenic) works with internet providers like A-T-and-T and Comcast to wire places like libraries and schools, especially in rural communities where higher speeds are not easily accessible.

Wilburn says some of the advantages of a higher speed connection is video-for instance job-seekers could watch training videos or students could watch video tutorials. Wilburn says a project they are now working on is Wi-Fi printing, so you could use your own computer or smart phone to print out a document that you need.

