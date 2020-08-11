< Back to All News

High-Speed Pursuit Starts Here And Ends In Truckee

Posted: Aug. 10, 2020 5:53 PM PDT

A high-speed pursuit that started near Nevada City late Monday morning has resulted in one arrest in the Truckee area. Officer Carlos Perez, with the Truckee CHP Office, says Grass Valley Police located someone in a pickup stolen out of the Sacramento area, on the Golden Center Freeway, near Nevada Street…

click to listen to Carlos Perez

Perez says the driver eventually ended up at the I-80 junction, where he sped east. Three spike strips were deployed between there and Truckee, blowing out three of the pickup’s tires…

click to listen to Carlos Perez

Perez says a K-9 went inside the pickup, biting the driver on the arm, causing just minor injuries. That’s where 31-year-old Arnaldo Sanchez, considered a transient, including from the Fresno area, was taken into custody. Perez also says Sanchez has what he described as a “huge rap sheet”, without being more specific.

