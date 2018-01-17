< Back to All News

High Speed South Co Pursuit Ends In One Arrest

Posted: Jan. 17, 2018 12:45 PM PST

A high-speed pursuit in south Nevada County Tuesday night has resulted in the arrest of a Grass Valley man. Sheriff Keith Royal says 33-year-old Paul Dempster refused to pull over on Highway 49 for a deputy who wanted to stop him for mechanical violations…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says Dempster shortly after got back onto southbound 49 toward Auburn, running several red lights along the way and, again, driving into oncoming traffic at times. He was ultimately stopped near Combie Road, where he’d run another red light. But when a deputy approached the Dempster’s car, he tried to drive off again. But patrol cars had already blocked the highway, preventing Dempster from going any further…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Royal says methamphetamine appeared to be Dempster’s drug of choice. Deputies also found a number of driver’s licenses and credit cards in the trunk of Dempster’s vehicle that didn’t belong to him.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha