High Speed South Co Pursuit Ends In One Arrest

A high-speed pursuit in south Nevada County Tuesday night has resulted in the arrest of a Grass Valley man. Sheriff Keith Royal says 33-year-old Paul Dempster refused to pull over on Highway 49 for a deputy who wanted to stop him for mechanical violations…

Royal says Dempster shortly after got back onto southbound 49 toward Auburn, running several red lights along the way and, again, driving into oncoming traffic at times. He was ultimately stopped near Combie Road, where he’d run another red light. But when a deputy approached the Dempster’s car, he tried to drive off again. But patrol cars had already blocked the highway, preventing Dempster from going any further…

Royal says methamphetamine appeared to be Dempster’s drug of choice. Deputies also found a number of driver’s licenses and credit cards in the trunk of Dempster’s vehicle that didn’t belong to him.