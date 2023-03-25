High Water Turbidity From Storms Reported

It hasn’t been reported from the last month’s worth of rain and snow. But Nevada City Engineer, Bryan McAlister told the City Council at its recent meeting that the public water system did exceed drinking water standards for turbidity from January storms. That included at least one atmospheric river system…

Although it was not an emergency, McAlister said customers have a right to know what happened and what was done to correct the situation. The notice said, in part, that turbidity has no health effects. But it also said high levels, such as in this case, can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth. And it may indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms. City Councilmember Gary Peterson did not express concern…

McAlister said city staff has taken steps to avoid future occurrences, by implementing a process of shutting down portions of the intake system during extended storm events, when there is a potential for a similar exceedence.