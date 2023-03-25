< Back to All News

High Water Turbidity From Storms Reported

Posted: Mar. 25, 2023 12:55 AM PDT

It hasn’t been reported from the last month’s worth of rain and snow. But Nevada City Engineer, Bryan McAlister told the City Council at its recent meeting that the public water system did exceed drinking water standards for turbidity from January storms. That included at least one atmospheric river system…

click to listen to Bryan McAlister

Although it was not an emergency, McAlister said customers have a right to know what happened and what was done to correct the situation. The notice said, in part, that turbidity has no health effects. But it also said high levels, such as in this case, can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth. And it may indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms. City Councilmember Gary Peterson did not express concern…

click to listen to Gary Peterson

McAlister said city staff has taken steps to avoid future occurrences, by implementing a process of shutting down portions of the intake system during extended storm events, when there is a potential for a similar exceedence.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha