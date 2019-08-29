< Back to All News

Higher Housing Option For Dorsey Marketplace

Posted: Aug. 29, 2019 7:47 AM PDT

The proposed Grass Valley development known as Dorsey Marketplace has cleared its latest hurdle. City officials have decided which option they will use going forward after looking at two alternatives. Community Development Director Tom Last says the Development Review Committee has gone with the proposal that would provide more housing units…

Listen to Tom Last 1

Alternative A would have had 90 apartments with 179 thousand square feet of retail space on the site at Dorsey Drive and the Golden Center Freeway. Developers said back in May that they were hopeful the project could get final approval before the end of the year, and Last says that’s still a real possibility…

Listen to Tom Last 2

Next stop is the Planning Commission along with the final Environmental Impact Report. That could happen in either October or November before the City Council gets the project for final approval. Both the Planning Commission and City Council would hold more public hearings.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha