Higher Housing Option For Dorsey Marketplace

The proposed Grass Valley development known as Dorsey Marketplace has cleared its latest hurdle. City officials have decided which option they will use going forward after looking at two alternatives. Community Development Director Tom Last says the Development Review Committee has gone with the proposal that would provide more housing units…

Listen to Tom Last 1

Alternative A would have had 90 apartments with 179 thousand square feet of retail space on the site at Dorsey Drive and the Golden Center Freeway. Developers said back in May that they were hopeful the project could get final approval before the end of the year, and Last says that’s still a real possibility…

Listen to Tom Last 2

Next stop is the Planning Commission along with the final Environmental Impact Report. That could happen in either October or November before the City Council gets the project for final approval. Both the Planning Commission and City Council would hold more public hearings.

–gf