Highway 174 Delays Ahead For Utility Work

Posted: Mar. 9, 2020 12:11 AM PDT

A controversial safety improvement project for Highway 174 is finally set to begin in August. But before that, Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says preparation work is getting underway, starting today (Mon.), with one-way traffic controls…

Borrayo says the work will continue through the end of the month, between 7am and 5pm on weekdays, weather permitting. Inclement weather may extend the work period. She says motorists should also anticipate trench plates across highway lanes, with potentially uneven pavement. She says the 29-point-6 million dollar safety improvement project is on a two-mile stretch, between Maple Way and You Bet Road, and includes straightening several curves…

There will also be wider shoulders and a southbound left-turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road. Borrayo says it will likely take two construction seasons to complete the work. The project has been under fire because of the number of trees that may have to be removed.

