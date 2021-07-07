Highway 174 Delays Now 24 Hours A Day

Starting today, July seventh, delays for the Highway 174 safety project are now 24 hours. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says the existing highway is not currently wide enough to accomodate two lanes while the roadway is widened further…

That’s expected to be in effect through July 28th, with one-way traffic control and pilot cars, and up to 20-minute delays. But Borrayo says actual construction will not be round-the-clock, with the same daytime schedule Monday through Saturday…

Failure to follow pilot vehicles may also result in a 220-dollar fine, with traffic fees doubled in construction zones. The 27-million dollar project began in August of last year, between You Bet and Greenhorn Access Roads. It realigns several curves, widens shoulders, adds a southbound left-turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road, and improves the clear recovery zone for errant drivers to regain control.