Highway 174 Improvement Project Resumes

Caltrans is set to resume construction on the Highway 174 safety improvement project, between You Bet Road and Maple Way. That follows poor air quality days stemming from wildfires throughout the region. One-way traffic control is resuming between 6am and7pm. Crews are anticipated to work six days a week, Monday through Saturday, in order to complete the work this autumn. Motorists are advised to anticipate 20-minute delays. Some driveways and local road entrances may have temporary detour routes for highway access, which could mean intermittent delays of up to 30 minutes at a time, when paving work is occurring. A final pavement overlay through the entire project area is anticipated in mid-October.