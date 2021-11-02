Highway 174 Safety Project Nearing Completion

Motorists who’ve been dealing with delays for two construction seasons, while a stretch of Highway 174 is made less accident-prone, should only have a few more weeks. Cal Trans Public Information Officer, Raquel Borrayo, says it’s hoped the project can be completed by Thanksgiving, weather permitting. Repaving of the stretch, between You Bet Road and Maple Way, was completed last month, along with the other major construction. But Borrayo says there is still a lot of minor work left that still require one-way control traffic controls…

Borrayo says erosion control and striping is also still needed, as well as putting back up signage, including the radar feedback sign. The main safety improvement has been softening the curves…

Borrayo says a designated left turn lane is also included at Greenhorn Access Road. In the meantime, the delays are still in effect during daylight hours, Monday through Saturday.