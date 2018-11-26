< Back to All News

Highway 20 Accident Kills One Injures Two

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 2:34 PM PST

One fatal accident to report in Nevada County over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 21-year-old Jazmine Cruz of Gridley was travelling on Highway 20 near Harmony Ridge Road, Saturday afternoon…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says the car overturned and went down an embankment. A passenger in the rear seat of the car, 53-year-old Diana Romero of Oroville, was ejected and killed. Steele says she was not wearing a seat belt. He says access to the car was a challenge, but it would have been even more difficult if the crash had occurred at night…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Another passenger in the car, 34-year-old Tasha Keck, also from Oroville, had minor injuries, along with Cruz.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha