Highway 20 Accident Kills One Injures Two

One fatal accident to report in Nevada County over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 21-year-old Jazmine Cruz of Gridley was travelling on Highway 20 near Harmony Ridge Road, Saturday afternoon…

Steele says the car overturned and went down an embankment. A passenger in the rear seat of the car, 53-year-old Diana Romero of Oroville, was ejected and killed. Steele says she was not wearing a seat belt. He says access to the car was a challenge, but it would have been even more difficult if the crash had occurred at night…

Another passenger in the car, 34-year-old Tasha Keck, also from Oroville, had minor injuries, along with Cruz.