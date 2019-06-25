< Back to All News

Highway 20 Clogged Near Penn Valley Big Rigs Crash

Posted: Jun. 25, 2019 10:42 AM PDT

Highway 20, about two miles east of Penn Valley, was closed for about two hours Tuesday morning, after a non-injury accident involving two big rigs. CHP Officer Mike Steele says it happened, westbound, on a one-lane downhill stretch near Rex Reservoir Road…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says some drivers likely encountered some debris on the roadway but could not confirm any vehicles being struck by rocks. He also reminds motorists that more large trucks are on the road this time of year…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele urges drivers to have patience and not make unsafe passing maneuvers around big rigs. He says that might also cause those drivers to have to attempt a sudden stop, which is more difficult for heavy trucks.

