Highway 20 Closures Discussed At Rood Center

Posted: Sep. 19, 2023 12:37 AM PDT

Caltrans is holding a public meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the temporary closures of Highway 20 for the Omega Curves Project. That’s in the Nevada County Board of Supervisors chambers, at the Rood Center, at 5:30. Starting next Sunday, the 24th, at 7pm, the Lowell Hill segment will be closed until the following Sunday, October first, at 7pm. That’s between the Omega Overlook and Bear Valley. The White Cloud segment will remain open, but with one-way traffic control, between 6am and 8pm, Monday through Saturday. Then, starting Sunday, October first, at 7pm, and until Friday, October 6th, at noon, the White Cloud segment will be closed. That’s between the White Cloud U.S. Forest Service and Campground and Washington Road. The Lowell Hill segment will re-open with one-way control traffic. Motorists will need to use Highways 174 and 49 as alternate routes to get to Interstate 80 toward the Truckee and Tahoe region.

