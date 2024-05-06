< Back to All News

Highway 20 Delays Are Back West Of GV

Posted: May. 6, 2024 12:16 AM PDT

With mostly dry and warmer days ahead, Cal Trans is gearing up for another busy construction season, including in Western Nevada County. And Highway 20 will be a major focus, between Grass Valley and Smartsville. There were five seasons of delays on the highway, between Smartsville and Browns Valley, which ended in the fall of 2022. And now delays resume, starting Wednesday, from the Yuba County line up to Pleasant Valley Road. That’s about a five-mile stretch. But Cal Trans Public Information Officer Jeremy Linder says it’ll be crack sealing instead of repaving…

Linder says there’ll be delays of 10 to 15 minutes, Monday through Thursday, from 8am to 4pm, with work on this section scheduled to end around May 30th…

Meanwhile, Linder says work will continue all the way up to Empire Street through the summer and early fall. But no schedule has been released yet.

