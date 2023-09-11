Highway 20 Long Closures For Omega Curves

Cal Trans is still doing everything possible to finish the Omega Curves project by the end of this construction season, or around mid-to-late November, weather permitting. But that will require even more sacrifices from motorists in the meantime. There are no longer 24-hour delays, with one-way controlled traffic. But it’s still going from 6am to 8pm Monday through Saturday. And then, starting Sunday, September 24th, and through Friday, October sixth, Public Information Officer Jeremy Linder says Highway 20 will have separate closures on the White Cloud and Lowell Hill sections…

So Linder says that’ll mean longer drives to Sierra destinations…

The less curvy stretch that’ll result is designed to reduce accidents. It also includes widening shoulders, improving sight distance, and adding designated turn lanes. Also, three turnouts will be added where slow-moving vehicles can allow drivers to safely pass, while also serving as traffic enforcement locations for the Highway Patrol. The closures will be part of a Cal Trans presentation on the project to the Board of Supervisors at their meeting Tuesday afternoon.