< Back to All News

Highway 20 Long Closures For Omega Curves

Posted: Sep. 11, 2023 12:55 AM PDT

Cal Trans is still doing everything possible to finish the Omega Curves project by the end of this construction season, or around mid-to-late November, weather permitting. But that will require even more sacrifices from motorists in the meantime. There are no longer 24-hour delays, with one-way controlled traffic. But it’s still going from 6am to 8pm Monday through Saturday. And then, starting Sunday, September 24th, and through Friday, October sixth, Public Information Officer Jeremy Linder says Highway 20 will have separate closures on the White Cloud and Lowell Hill sections…

click to listen to Jeremy Linder

So Linder says that’ll mean longer drives to Sierra destinations…

click to listen to Jeremy Linder

The less curvy stretch that’ll result is designed to reduce accidents. It also includes widening shoulders, improving sight distance, and adding designated turn lanes. Also, three turnouts will be added where slow-moving vehicles can allow drivers to safely pass, while also serving as traffic enforcement locations for the Highway Patrol. The closures will be part of a Cal Trans presentation on the project to the Board of Supervisors at their meeting Tuesday afternoon.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha