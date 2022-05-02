< Back to All News

Highway 20 Omega Curve Delays Resume

Posted: May. 2, 2022 12:00 AM PDT

Highway 20 turnout repaving resumes May 2nd and 3rd, between Nevada City and the I-80 junction. And that means one-way traffic controls from 6am to 6pm, with delays of up to 20 minutes. The turnouts are located just west of Conservation Road and Pine Needle Lane. And you’ll also find similar delays in the Washington Road area for the Omega Curves Safety Improvement Project for the next several weeks, Monday through Friday. That’s for grading work. The main goal of the project is to reduce collisions, by realigning curves on two non-contiguous segments near White Cloud and Lowell Hill. The project also features shoulder widening, which will improve sight distance. Also, designated left-turn lanes near Conservation and Washington Roads. Three more turnouts will also be added, where slow-moving vehicles can allow motorists to pass more safely, while also serving as traffic enforcement locations for the Highway Patrol.

