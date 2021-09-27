< Back to All News

Highway 20 Project Delays Resume

Posted: Sep. 27, 2021 12:37 AM PDT

There have been minimal delays in recent weeks on a four-year-long Highway 20 improvement project in Yuba County. But motorists who use the highway regularly between Nevada County and the Marysville/Yuba City area will find one-way traffic controls again, starting Monday, September 27th. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Gilbert Mohtes-Chan says they’re repaving a four-and-a-half mile stretch, between Marysville Road and the Parks Bar Bridge…

click to listen to Gilbert Mohtes-Chan

There could be up to 20 minute delays, between 7am and 5pm, Monday through Friday, with occasional work also on Saturdays. The first upgrades to be completed were between the Parks Bar Bridge and Hammonton-Smartsville Road…

click to listen to Gilbert Mohtes-Chan

Chan says the project is expected to be completed by early November, weather permitting. Traffic was also shifted last week to the newly-constructed Dry Creek Bridge, near Marysville Road.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha