Highway 20 Project Delays Resume

There have been minimal delays in recent weeks on a four-year-long Highway 20 improvement project in Yuba County. But motorists who use the highway regularly between Nevada County and the Marysville/Yuba City area will find one-way traffic controls again, starting Monday, September 27th. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Gilbert Mohtes-Chan says they’re repaving a four-and-a-half mile stretch, between Marysville Road and the Parks Bar Bridge…

There could be up to 20 minute delays, between 7am and 5pm, Monday through Friday, with occasional work also on Saturdays. The first upgrades to be completed were between the Parks Bar Bridge and Hammonton-Smartsville Road…

Chan says the project is expected to be completed by early November, weather permitting. Traffic was also shifted last week to the newly-constructed Dry Creek Bridge, near Marysville Road.