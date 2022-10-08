< Back to All News

Highway 20 Safety Project Finally Completed

Posted: Oct. 7, 2022 5:31 PM PDT

After five construction seasons and numerous traffic delays, Cal Trans and its partners recently held a ceremony marking the completion of major improvements to an 8-mile stretch of Highway 20 west of Grass Valley. It’s between Smartsville and Marysville Road in Browns Valley. Agency Spokesman Gilbert Mohtes-Chan says the last of five projects was a five-mile segment, this year, between Marysville Road and the Parks Bar Bridge….

click to listen to Gilbert Mohtes-Chan

Also more and longer passing lanes. Chan says it also means a longer-lasting, smoother and straighter roadway, with increased sight distances for drivers wanting to enter the highway from a side road. There are also wildlife undercrossings, to help reduce vehicle versus animal collisions. The total cost of the work was 184-million dollars…

click to listen to Gilbert Mohtes-Chan

Cal Trans says more than eight-thousand vehicles, including 500 trucks, travel through that area every day.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha