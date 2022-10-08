Highway 20 Safety Project Finally Completed

After five construction seasons and numerous traffic delays, Cal Trans and its partners recently held a ceremony marking the completion of major improvements to an 8-mile stretch of Highway 20 west of Grass Valley. It’s between Smartsville and Marysville Road in Browns Valley. Agency Spokesman Gilbert Mohtes-Chan says the last of five projects was a five-mile segment, this year, between Marysville Road and the Parks Bar Bridge….

Also more and longer passing lanes. Chan says it also means a longer-lasting, smoother and straighter roadway, with increased sight distances for drivers wanting to enter the highway from a side road. There are also wildlife undercrossings, to help reduce vehicle versus animal collisions. The total cost of the work was 184-million dollars…

Cal Trans says more than eight-thousand vehicles, including 500 trucks, travel through that area every day.