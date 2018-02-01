< Back to All News

Highway 20 Won’t Reopen Until Saturday

Posted: Feb. 1, 2018 10:10 AM PST

Highway 20 from Nevada City to Interstate 80 will not re-open until Saturday. That’s the latest from the Highway Patrol after a crash yesterday morning the resulted in two drivers being killed. C-H-P Officer Chris Nave says the reason the opening of the highway is taking so long, is because repairs need to be made to the road…

A fuel tanker and a tow truck collided about a half-mile east of Bowman Lake Road, and both vehicles burst into flames. Nave says the names of the drivers and information about how the crash happened are still not available yet…

All we know is the fuel tanker is from California Tank Line, based in Stockton. The tow truck was from Kilroy’s in Grass Valley.

