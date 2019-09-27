< Back to All News

Highway 49 Fatal Slows Rush Hour Traffic

Posted: Sep. 26, 2019 6:33 PM PDT

Evening rush hour traffic on Highway 49 between Auburn and Grass Valley ground to a halt shortly after 5:00 PM Thursday evening. CHP officer Mike Steele spoke top KNCO just as he arrived on scene. He says a fatal accident between a motorcyle and a SUV occured on 49 near Cherry Creek Road.

Listen to Mike Steele

Steele was suggesting commuters heading north towards Grass Valley to get off 49 and use alternate routes including Dog Bar Rd or Highway 174. Southbound traffic out of Grass Valley would benefit from using 174 or McCourtney Rd.

Steele says the motorcyclist may have been traveling at a high rate of speed, however details of the crash were unkown at the timeof the call.

Listen to Mike Steele

Another injured person was transported for medical attention.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha