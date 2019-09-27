Highway 49 Fatal Slows Rush Hour Traffic

Evening rush hour traffic on Highway 49 between Auburn and Grass Valley ground to a halt shortly after 5:00 PM Thursday evening. CHP officer Mike Steele spoke top KNCO just as he arrived on scene. He says a fatal accident between a motorcyle and a SUV occured on 49 near Cherry Creek Road.

Listen to Mike Steele

Steele was suggesting commuters heading north towards Grass Valley to get off 49 and use alternate routes including Dog Bar Rd or Highway 174. Southbound traffic out of Grass Valley would benefit from using 174 or McCourtney Rd.

Steele says the motorcyclist may have been traveling at a high rate of speed, however details of the crash were unkown at the timeof the call.

Listen to Mike Steele

Another injured person was transported for medical attention.