< Back to All News

Highway 49 Improvement Wish List Available

Posted: Feb. 3, 2022 12:29 AM PST

A wish list of so-called multimodal projects for Highway 49, between Grass Valley and Auburn, has now been developed. It comes from online suggestions submitted to Cal Trans late last year. Public Information Officer Gilbert Mohtes-Chan says the list consists of around 30 improvements…

click to listen to Gilbert Mohtes-Chan

Also, new turn lanes, sidewalk segments, truck climbing lanes, or additional highway lanes. Mohtes-Chan says the goal of their Multimodal Corridor Plan is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve liveability in communities on that stretch. That could also include bike and pedestrian facilities, local and express bus routes, and passenger and freight rail. But it’s too soon to say whether any projects will be feasible or when they could be constructed…

click to listen to Gilbert Mohtes-Chan

Meanwhile, Mohtes-Chan says online feedback is now being sought on the wish list, through February 15th.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha