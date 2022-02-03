Highway 49 Improvement Wish List Available

A wish list of so-called multimodal projects for Highway 49, between Grass Valley and Auburn, has now been developed. It comes from online suggestions submitted to Cal Trans late last year. Public Information Officer Gilbert Mohtes-Chan says the list consists of around 30 improvements…

Also, new turn lanes, sidewalk segments, truck climbing lanes, or additional highway lanes. Mohtes-Chan says the goal of their Multimodal Corridor Plan is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve liveability in communities on that stretch. That could also include bike and pedestrian facilities, local and express bus routes, and passenger and freight rail. But it’s too soon to say whether any projects will be feasible or when they could be constructed…

Meanwhile, Mohtes-Chan says online feedback is now being sought on the wish list, through February 15th.