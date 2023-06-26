< Back to All News

Highway 49 Improvements Ahead Near Grass Valley

Posted: Jun. 26, 2023 12:42 AM PDT

Construction is scheduled to begin in about three years to provide more safety improvements on a busy stretch of Highway 49, just south of Grass Valley. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Nevada County Transportation Commission Executive Director, Mike Woodman, said Cal Trans recently obtained funding for a northbound segment, in the area of the McKnight Way interchange and La Barr Meadows Road….

But Woodman said the County Transportation Commission applied for funding for that direction. And earlier this month, the California Transportation Commission awarded 14-million dollars. That will allow the alignment of improvements at the same time, shortening completion time, as well as traffic delays. He also points out that, in addition to reducing all the accidents that have occurred on that stretch over the years, it will also help with wildfire safety…

Woodman said that stretch has also been used as a detour, when I-80 is closed past the junction with Highway 20.

