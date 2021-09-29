Highway 49 Multimodal Corridor Plan Developing

It’s called a Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plan for Highway 49, from Grass Valley through Auburn. And a virtual video presentation on the process for developing it is still available. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says the pandemic prevented an in-person format. It doesn’t include specific projects but outlines overall goals…

Also, increased multimodal options, such as bike and pedestrian facilities, local and express bus routes, and passenger and freight rail. Borrayo says it’s also being developed with equity in mind, to minimize impacts on underserved communities. And while the video presentation will remain available for the forseeable future, feedback for an online survey needs to be submitted by no later than tomorrow (Thurs.)…

A project for upgrading a three-mile stretch, between McKnight Way and La Barr Meadows Road, is already in development. But funding is still needed. Borrayo says the Multimodal Plan should be completed before the end of the year.