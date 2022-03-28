Highway 49 Rehab Project In Auburn Completed

About two and a half years after it began, including some pandemic delays, Caltrans has announced the completion of the Highway 49 rehabilitation and complete streets project in Auburn. It’s a four-and-a-half mile stretch between Interstate 80 and Dry Creek Road. Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says it’s now a smoother ride for the 42-thousand motorists who travel this corridor daily between there and Grass Valley, among other improvements…

And Borrayo says they want to make sure that all the traffic lights along that stretch are well-timed…

The 47-point-four million dollar project also includes four-point-seven million dollars in funding from Senate Bill One. That’s the 12-cent a gallon gas tax increase passed by state lawmakers, in 2017, to help clear the huge backlog of infrastructure work in California.