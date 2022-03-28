< Back to All News

Highway 49 Rehab Project In Auburn Completed

Posted: Mar. 28, 2022 4:01 PM PDT

About two and a half years after it began, including some pandemic delays, Caltrans has announced the completion of the Highway 49 rehabilitation and complete streets project in Auburn. It’s a four-and-a-half mile stretch between Interstate 80 and Dry Creek Road. Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says it’s now a smoother ride for the 42-thousand motorists who travel this corridor daily between there and Grass Valley, among other improvements…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

And Borrayo says they want to make sure that all the traffic lights along that stretch are well-timed…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

The 47-point-four million dollar project also includes four-point-seven million dollars in funding from Senate Bill One. That’s the 12-cent a gallon gas tax increase passed by state lawmakers, in 2017, to help clear the huge backlog of infrastructure work in California.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha