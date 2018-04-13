< Back to All News

Highway 49 Safety Committee Meets Again

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 12:07 AM PDT

The latest meeting for improving traffic safety on Highway 49 between Grass Valley and Auburn has been held. The “Citizens for Highway 49 Safety” also involves the Nevada County Transportation Commission, the Grass Valley CHP, and Cal Trans. Cal Trans spokeswoman Liza Whitmore says the CHP reports the number of citations issued in the last six to nine months is way up…

After a spike in fatal accidents about a year ago, there’s been increased pressure for concrete barriers. Whitmore says that’s still years away, as the Cal Trans District Three office tries to convince state headquarters to fund projects. In the meantime, speed limit reminder signs are going up this summer. And in the next year or two, the plan is for acceleration lanes at Wolf Combie Road, where motorists turn right to go northbound…

Whitmore says the latest CHP numbers also show that the number of accidents are flat.

