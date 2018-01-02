Highway Patrol Equipped To Handle Pot Enforcement

With recreational marijuana use now legal for California adults, that now presents new issues for law enforcement. Pot is now being treated like alcohol, but that means people will ultimately be driving a car while high. Local Highway Patrol Officer Greg Tassone says the C-H-P has given officers more extensive training on how to recognize if a driver is under the influence of any substance…

Tassone also says we’re close to having a device that can detect T-H-C levels, much like a device you would blow into to detect blood alcohol level. He says the devices exist, but haven’t been scientifically validated yet, meaning results would not be admissible in court. Tassone says for now, they are still using the standard sobriety tests, like making a person walk a straight line…

The Highway Patrol and Office of Traffic Safety also have a publicity campaign on the electronic freeway signs–”Drive High, get a D-U-I”.

