Highway Safety Traffic Task Force Reports Progress

Four months into a one-year, federally-funded, campaign to reduce accidents on six highways in Nevada and Placer Counties, progress is being reported. At the second quarterly meeting of the Traffic Safety Task Force, in Auburn, officials said injury collisions are down 25 to 30-percent from a year ago. The Grass Valley Office of the California Highway Patrol says they also issued 154 citations, mostly along Highways 20 and 49. The focus is on reducing speeding, improper turning, and wrong side of the road violations. Lieutenant George Steffenson says a growing traffic volume is also a huge factor…

In addition to increased patrols, highway safety upgrades are also in the works. A Cal Trans official says three roundabouts will likely be constructed on Highway 49, between Auburn and Grass Valley, starting in the next two to three years. But Cal Fire Division Chief Jim Mathias says that could slow motorist evacuations from wildfires…

Bruce Jones, with the group “Citizens For Highway 49 Safety”,says he’s pleased an acceleration lane will finally be constructed at Combie Road, northbound. But he says the process in getting projects funded is often too slow…

Public awareness and education is also a component, especially regarding drivers using cell phones and texting, a major source of complaints at the meetings. The campaign also covers parts of Highways 174, 65, 80, and 193. The grant expires at the end of September.