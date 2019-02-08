< Back to All News

Highway Safety Traffic Task Force Reports Progress

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 5:35 PM PST

Four months into a one-year, federally-funded, campaign to reduce accidents on six highways in Nevada and Placer Counties, progress is being reported. At the second quarterly meeting of the Traffic Safety Task Force, in Auburn, officials said injury collisions are down 25 to 30-percent from a year ago. The Grass Valley Office of the California Highway Patrol says they also issued 154 citations, mostly along Highways 20 and 49. The focus is on reducing speeding, improper turning, and wrong side of the road violations. Lieutenant George Steffenson says a growing traffic volume is also a huge factor…

click to listen to Lt George Steffenson

In addition to increased patrols, highway safety upgrades are also in the works. A Cal Trans official says three roundabouts will likely be constructed on Highway 49, between Auburn and Grass Valley, starting in the next two to three years. But Cal Fire Division Chief Jim Mathias says that could slow motorist evacuations from wildfires…

click to listen to Chief Mathias

Bruce Jones, with the group “Citizens For Highway 49 Safety”,says he’s pleased an acceleration lane will finally be constructed at Combie Road, northbound. But he says the process in getting projects funded is often too slow…

click to listen to Bruce Jones

Public awareness and education is also a component, especially regarding drivers using cell phones and texting, a major source of complaints at the meetings. The campaign also covers parts of Highways 174, 65, 80, and 193. The grant expires at the end of September.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha