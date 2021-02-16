Hiker Airlifted Near Yuba River Trail

A 68-year-old man hiking with some others near the Yuba River on Valentine’s Day had to be rescued after a fall. A duty officer with the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, Kevin Menet, says they were hiking about one to two miles from the old Highway 49 bridge, near Hoyt Crossing, when the man fell about five to ten feet in-between some large boulders…

Menet says the area is especially popular when the weather’s nice…

Menet says the group was not from Nevada County and had come up for the day.