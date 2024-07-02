Hiker Falls 80 Feet Off Wolf Creek Trail

The Wolf Creek recreation area has, once again, been the scene of a lot of first responder activity. This time, Grass Valley Fire Department Public Information Officer Chris Armstrong says a hiker needed to be rescued off the trail near Freeman Lane, Tuesday morning…

Armstrong says the hiker was lifted back to the trail with a rope system. She was soon after transported to the hospital for an evaluation. Last week, the body of a local man was found in the water and Armstrong says they also had to put out a campfire that was underneath a pedestrian bridge. He says since the city made some major upgrades, the Wolf Creek area has attracted more recreationists…

The name and age of the hiker was not released.