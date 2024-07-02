< Back to All News

Hiker Falls 80 Feet Off Wolf Creek Trail

Posted: Jul. 2, 2024 4:46 PM PDT

The Wolf Creek recreation area has, once again, been the scene of a lot of first responder activity. This time, Grass Valley Fire Department Public Information Officer Chris Armstrong says a hiker needed to be rescued off the trail near Freeman Lane, Tuesday morning…

click to listen to Chris Armstrong

Armstrong says the hiker was lifted back to the trail with a rope system. She was soon after transported to the hospital for an evaluation. Last week, the body of a local man was found in the water and Armstrong says they also had to put out a campfire that was underneath a pedestrian bridge. He says since the city made some major upgrades, the Wolf Creek area has attracted more recreationists…

click to listen to Chris Armstrong

The name and age of the hiker was not released.

